Killabakh community teams up to raise $2500 at cancer research

It was a team effort by the Killabakh community and as a result, Tuesday's Biggest Morning Tea raised more than $2500 for the work of the Cancer Council.
The Killabakh community helped cater and Mary took over the scone making. George's mum has for many years provided the scones for George's numerous garden parties but as she was about to undergo an operation, she opted to instead make 150 mini quiches ahead of time.
There was bottomless cups of tea or coffee, sandwiches and an amazing array of tasty delights made by family and friends, as well as lucky door prizes and a monster raffle with prizes generously donated by local business houses.
George also put on a "mini concert" for the 75 people attending.
The Biggest Morning Tea raises money for the Cancer Council, providing research, support and prevention programs.
