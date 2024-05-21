Wear orange on WOW Day to thank our SES volunteers

Mid-Coast residents are encouraged to wear something orange on WOW Day to support and celebrate our local SES volunteers.
Wednesday, May 22 is Wear Orange Wednesday or "WOW Day". On this day communities across Australia to wear orange and thank all SES volunteers across Australia who generously give their time to help communities during flood and storm emergencies.
When you dress up in orange to support our SES volunteers, share your video or photo of thanks on social media during May, and use the hashtag #thankyouSES.
The Hon Aileen MacDonald OAM MLC said WOW Day is an important reminder of the selflessness and generosity they give to our community.
"We have faced an unprecedented number of natural disasters over the past few years, and with the help of these local heroes we have made it through our darkest days," Ms MacDonald said.
"On behalf of the entire community, I would like to express my gratitude to our SES volunteers, who put service above self all year-round.
"This WOW Day I encourage everyone to wear a touch of orange to show your appreciation to the local SES Brigade."
WOW Day forms part of National Volunteer Week, an annual celebration that honours and celebrates contributions of volunteers across the country.
National Volunteer Week runs from from May 20-26 and this year's theme is "something for everyone".
