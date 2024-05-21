Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Wear orange on WOW Day to thank our SES volunteers

By Staff Reporters
May 21 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mid-Coast residents are encouraged to wear something orange on WOW Day to support and celebrate our local SES volunteers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.