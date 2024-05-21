Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

More regional Aussies go to hospitals for low urgency care, AIHW finds

Jessica Belzycki
Georgina Sebar
By Jessica Belzycki, and Georgina Sebar
May 21 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Regional Australians are presenting to the emergency department at a higher rate than those who live in the city, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Belzycki

Jessica Belzycki

Journalist

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.