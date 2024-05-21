Bullock bookends meeting to move clear in jockeys' premiership

AARON Bullock landed a couple of important blows in his titanic battle with Ashley Morgan for the NSW Jockeys' Premiership when he rode a double at the Taree meeting on Monday.
Bullock book-ended the meeting, winning the first race and then the last of eight, to move to 116 wins on all tracks for the 2023-24 season.
Morgan also rode at the meeting but couldn't find a winner, leaving him on 115.5 winners.
Sydney-based rider Tyler Schiller is also still in the contest with 109 wins.
Bullock's wins came on $2.20 favourite Lord Akomeed for trainer Neil Godbolt in the MVRC Members Day 27 May Country Boosted Maiden Plate over 1000 metres and $2.30 favourite Taking The Mikki for Kristen Buchanan in the Stacks Law Firm Benchmark 58 Handicap over 1250 metres.
Bullock appears to have a vice-like grip on the NSW Country Jockeys' Premiership, with 93 winners to second-placed Morgan's 78.5, but the battle for the Statewide title looks set to go right down to the wire.
Last season, Bullock bolted in with the NSW title with a staggering total of 207.5 wins, nearly a century ahead of second-placed Ben Looker (118.5). Bullock took the Country title with 175.5 wins.
In the season previous to that, Morgan won both the NSW and Country titles with totals of 136 and 118 respectively.
