Pickleball doubles tournament to be held at Taree's Wrigley Park

By Staff Reporters
May 20 2024 - 4:30pm
THE eagerly anticipated Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Pickleball Tournament, initially slated for May 4 and 5, has been rescheduled due to the adverse weather conditions. The event, hosted by the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club, will now take place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday,June 2.

