Pickleball doubles tournament to be held at Taree's Wrigley Park

THE eagerly anticipated Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Pickleball Tournament, initially slated for May 4 and 5, has been rescheduled due to the adverse weather conditions. The event, hosted by the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club, will now take place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday,June 2.
Doubles teams from across the state and beyond will gather to showcase their skills on the pickleball court, with the event to be officially opened by state member for Myall Lakes, Tanya Thompson, who will also present the first medals of the tournament.
"We are thrilled to announce the rescheduled dates for the Barrington Coast Regional Doubles Tournament,'' tournament director Shelia Capperauld said.
"Despite the setback caused by the weather, our commitment to delivering an outstanding event remains unwavering.
"Support for the tournament has been fantastic - MidCoast Council has donated $1000 towards the running of the event and Franklin Sports has donated 100 championship balls for the players. We are very grateful to both these event partners for their ongoing support and contribution."
More than 350 people including players, spectators, officials and volunteers are expected to descend on Taree's Wrigley Park for the two-day event, with players of all ages from across the eastern seaboard competing for a coveted medal.
"Pickleball brings the community together in sport, competition, friendship and inclusiveness. We look forward to welcoming more people into our sport and encourage everyone to come and support the local clubs and players next month in Taree,'' Ms Capperauld said.
"Let's make this tournament a memorable celebration of pickleball excellence."
