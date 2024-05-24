Lansdowne hall art show attracts 200 entries

Last weekend the Lansdowne Community Hall held its fifth art show.
The art show committee members had been working and preparing for the show for the past year and their hard work was rewarded with such amazing and spectacular arts works from all over the Manning, Great Lakes, and the Hastings areas.
The hall walls were full with hardly any space left and what a sight it was, with more than 200 paintings covering the walls.
The hall is the perfect venue for such a display with lofty ceilings and lots of light. Viewers were happy and enjoyed what they saw, and many came back on the Sunday to have another look over the works of art.
Judging was by "people's choice" which was made difficult because the standard of the artwork was so varied and exceptional it was hard to pick for whom to vote for. Fourteen paintings were sold over the weekend.
Since holding these art shows there have people who have dabbled with painting and drawing but who have never displayed their attempts because they have never felt that they were good enough. Now they are having a go and entering with some pleasing results.
The weekend was most enjoyable and those who had any part in the organisation and who helped with the setting up for the show are all to be congratulated on their efforts.
The art show also is a major fund-raising effort for the hall trustees who are responsible for the running and the upkeep of the hall and its grounds. Not only financially but also from the opportunity for more people to see what a great facility which is also available for hire.
Now that the art show for 2024 is finished the art show committee will soon start organising the next show for 2025.
Raffle winners from the show were: Children's Raffle winner was Granny Stace. Groceries raffle was won by Auriel Whalley. The Beauty Basket was won by Roslyn Mooney. Andrew Watts won wine and chocolates raffle. Painting was won by Roslyn Mooney.
Section A, junior under 7: Gideon Stace
Section B, junior under 8-12: Micaiah Foster, "Jumping Dolphins"
Section C, youth: Emily Lewer, "Ducks"
Section D, local scene: Sue Mavin, "Warren's Lane"
Section E, equine: Sue Brook, "The Flower Cart"
Section F, drawing or pastel: Celia Tanner, "Tilly and Ned"
Section G: Sue Brook, equal first with two of her entries, "Flotilla" and "Once A Wild River"
Section H, miniature and small paintings: David Little, "Garden Guru"
Section I, watercolour: Harold Le Jeune, "Just A Bit Rundown"
The next Lansdowne Resilience meeting will be held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Tuesday evening, May 28. Please come along and help us to decide on strategies and ways to help ourselves and our neighbours whenever something like fires and floods or other emergencies arise in our community. We need to be able to get the right information out and assist people if and when they need it. So please come along. The meeting starts at 6.30pm.
The Lansdowne Lions Football Club is holding a trivia night at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club on Saturday evening, June 22 commencing at 5pm. Teams of 8-10 are needed with $5 per player. Get your teams registration in via email: lansdownefc@footballmidnorthcoast.net.au
Lansdowne Open Music will hold their next show this Sunday, May 26 at the Lansdowne Community Hall from 9am until 4pm. Entry is by gold coin. Walk up artists are most welcome with a backing band provided. A barbecue lunch, sandwiches and refreshments available.
Come along and enjoy a wonderful day of music or even have a sing. For further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
