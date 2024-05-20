Councillor Epov questions council's motives

Councillor Peter Epov has questioned a directive from a senior MidCoast Assist (MCA) staff member that Midcoast Council considered it inappropriate for MCA staff to attend a staff recruitment event.
Organised by three local aged care and disability providers, Cr Epov claimed the event had been organised to provide future employment opportunities.
Raising the issue before the start of this week's May 22 ordinary meeting, Cr Epov said it was understood that within this communication to staff references were made to potential breaches of council's Code of Conduct should MCA employees attend that event.
Can the general manager advise which specific sections of the Code of Conduct could have been breached if an MCA employee went along to obtain information about future employment opportunities given they may not have a job after September 30, Cr Epov asked.
Earlier this year In council announced it would transition out of ageing and disability services.
The intent of the message to staff referred to in the question was to protect staff by reminding them of their obligations under council's adopted Code of Conduct, MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
As council was unaware of the intention of the three providers on the day (and what discussions may take place) it was considered appropriate to remind staff of these obligations, Mr Panuccio said.
It should also be noted that council had released an open market tender for the transition of MidCoast Assist services, he said.
It would be considered inappropriate for council staff to discuss any MidCoast Assist matters with providers that may be making a submission to that tender.- MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio
"It would be considered inappropriate for council staff to discuss any MidCoast Assist matters with providers that may be making a submission to that tender."
Mr Panuccio provided the following information:
PART 6 PERSONAL BENEFIT
6.15 You must not take advantage (or seek to take advantage) of your status or position with council, or of functions you perform for council, in order to obtain a private benefit for yourself or for any other person or body.
What is a pecuniary interest?
4.1 A pecuniary interest is an interest that you have in a matter because of a reasonable likelihood or expectation of appreciable financial gain or loss to you or a person referred to in clause 4.3.
PART 8 ACCESS TO INFORMATION AND COUNCIL RESOURCES
Use of certain council information
8.9 In regard to information obtained in your capacity as a council official, you must:
