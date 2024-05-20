South's strong representation in Mid North Coast Zone squads

AS predicted Lower North Coast clubs have gained their biggest representation in the Mid North Coast Zone side to play in the Country Rugby Union Championships in Tamworth over the long weekend.
The men's and women's sides were named after the north/south trials played at Grafton on May 11. While the north won both fixtures, the southern teams proved to be competitive.
The zone resurrected the men's trial this year for the first time since 2005 while it was the first time a women's game has been played.
Seven LNC players are in the women's squad. They are Chartlotte Maslen, Connie Searle and Kelly Rees from Gloucester Cockies along with Wauchope Thunder's Natalie Towle, Paris Rock, Kitiara Porter and Samantha Porter. Maslen was named player of the match in the north/south trial.
Dave Rees and Reeko Tai from the Manning Ratz, Blake Polson and Ryan Pike from Forster Tuncurry Dolphins, Phil Koch and Nick Driessen (Old Bar Clams), Chris Tout (Wallamba) and Douglas Masani (Wauchope Thunder) have been selected in the men's squad.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.