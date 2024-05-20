Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

10,000 mental health patients turned away from region's emergency departments

By Damon Cranshaw
Updated May 20 2024 - 1:07pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Health data shows only 6513 people were admitted to hospital for mental health reasons in 2023 in the Hunter, New England and Central Coast Primary Health Network, which includes the MIdCoast area.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.