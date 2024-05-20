Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Reading rules the waves in Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup

By Mick McDonald
May 20 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE eighth edition of the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup conducted by Saltwater Boardriders has been voted the best yet.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.