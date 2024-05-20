Reading rules the waves in Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup

THE eighth edition of the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup conducted by Saltwater Boardriders has been voted the best yet.
"It was just epic,'' club president Oscar Scanes said.
The club made the decision late last week to switch days from Saturday to Sunday due to an unfavourable weather forecast on Saturday. This proved to be a winner.
"There was a bit of rain around on Saturday, it was windy, cold and no waves,'' Oscar said.
"Sunday was just about perfect. We had great waves, 42 surfers and the quality of surfing was excellent.''
There was the usual contingent of surfers from the Forster-Tuncurry area, including the defending champion, Joe Haddon with the rest from Old Bar-Wallabi Point.
The six finalists included three teenagers, Malakai Carson, Egan Cross and Oscar Davy. However, veteran Luke Reading broke through for his first win in the event.
He's previously been runner up and has been a regular finalist.
"Luke's been surfing really well and deserved his win,'' Oscar said.
The club supplied the single fin boards, the majority from collector Brad Morris from Old Bar.
"The boards were about as heavy as the young blokes in the final,'' Oscar noted.
"But they handled them really well.''
The club made the decision two years ago to switch the contest from the October long weekend, when it was held in conjunction with the Old Bar Festival, to May.
"The waves are terrible in October, so that's why we moved it,'' Oscar said.
This was the third contest held in May and Oscar said the surf conditions have been excellent on each occasion.
"We won't be going back to October,'' he said.
He added that Kev Lee's family was strongly represented on the day, some travelling considerable distances. Kev is a former club president who did much to promote surfing in this area.
The day also raises funds for the Oncology Unit at Manning Base Hospital.
