One lane open in each direction on Pacific Highway at Koorainghat

Motorists travelling north along the Pacific Highway are warned to expect long delays following an accident at Koorainghat this morning.
There is one lane open in each direction following a truck crash and fire.
A contra flow has been set up on the southbound carriageway, meaning there is one lane open in each direction on the southbound side of the road.
Traffic is heavier than usual in both directions.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and exercise caution.
Emergency services and traffic crews remain at the scene so motorists should also follow their directions.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
