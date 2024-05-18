Manning River Times
Hazard injured as Pirates power past Taree City Bulls

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 18 2024 - 5:42pm
TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard fears he faces an extended stay on the sideline after suffering a rib injury late in the first half in his side's 40-10 loss to Old Bar Pirates in the Group Three Rugby League game at Taree.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

