Hazard injured as Pirates power past Taree City Bulls

TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard fears he faces an extended stay on the sideline after suffering a rib injury late in the first half in his side's 40-10 loss to Old Bar Pirates in the Group Three Rugby League game at Taree.
Hazard didn't return to the field after halftime and watched on as the Pirates ran rampage in the second half.
"I think I've done rib cartilage and I don't know how long I will be out,'' he said.
It's understood the Bulls will ask the group to have a look at the incident where Hazard was injured.
The Bulls were competitive in the first half, but minus Hazard they were never a chance of causing an upset. Old Bar's match winning backline, led by centre Simon Wise and fullback John Stanley caused the Taree defence no end of trouble in the second half after the Pirates led 10-6 at the break.
Old Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys had two spells in the sin bin, one in each half. Taree City prop Nick Beacham was also twice given a 10 minute breaker by referee Landon Blissett, both in the second half.
Beacham had only just returned to the fray following his first misdemeanor when he was marched again. When he wasn't in the dressing sheds, Worboys turned in a classy performance, steering the Pirates around the park. He also crossed for a try, following up after Wise had once again punched a hole in the Taree defence.
Old Bar's co-captain-coach Mick Henry, who was also busy, admitted his side took a while to get going.
"We were rusty in the first half and you could tell we hadn't been on the field for a while,'' Henry said.
"It took us a while to get into stride, but we're happy with the two points.''
Henry agreed the Pirates have match winners galore in their backs.
"We had a couple out this week, so we're only going to get stronger,'' he said.
A newcomer, five-eighth Eli Byl-Kakoi, made his debut with the club and looks a prospect.
He can also kick goals, a luxury they Pirates haven't enjoyed for a while.
"We've finally found a goal kicker,'' Henry said with a smile.
Prop Pat Maloney made plenty of metres for the Pirates while winger Emmanuel Soli took plenty of stopping.
The Bulls, aided by a string of penalties had the better of the opening 20 minutes and led 6-0 via a penalty goal to fullback Joe De Stefano and a try to winger Todd Northam, who chased down a kick from five-eighth Nathan Maher. Worboys was cooling his boots in the sin bin at the time.
Old Bar responded with a try to interchange player Dylan Cole while Worboys instigated a move that resulted in Henry scooting 30 metres for a converted try to make it 10-6.
"We started well,'' Hazard said.
"But we lost a bit of direction and you can't give Old Bar anything. We had a couple of injuries and that didn't help. We'll dress up and go again next week against Macleay.''
Old Bar scored some smart tries in the second half. On one occasion Wise sent an overhead pass to Soli and he used his strength and speed to clear away from the cover. Their best was just before fulltime when winger Aaron Bayley took an intercept deep in Old Bar territory. He was rounded up by defenders but managed to get the ball to Stanley, who stepped around a couple of would-be tackles and planted the ball.
Old Bar also handed under 18 player Mack Green his first grade debut and he played out the dying minutes of the second half at hooker.
Hooker Toby De Stefano tried hard for the Bulls and was probably their best. Things won't get any easier for the Bulls next weekend when they tackle Macleay, while the Pirates meet Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry.
Old Bar 40 (J Stanley 2, D Cole, M Henry, L Henry, E Soli, J Worboys tries E Byl-Kakoi 4, S Wise 2 goals) defeated Taree City 10 (T Northam, H Wallis tries, J De Stefano goal).
Reserve grade: Old Bar 12 d Taree City 8
Under 18s: Old Bar 24 d Taree City 6
League tag: Taree City 18 d Old Bar 6.
