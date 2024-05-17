Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Taree engineered stone provider fined $375,000 for silica dust exposure

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 17 2024 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Taree-based engineered stone provider has been fined $375,000 after it was found to expose a worker to a risk of serious illness from silica dust.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.