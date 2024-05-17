Taree engineered stone provider fined $375,000 for silica dust exposure

A Taree-based engineered stone provider has been fined $375,000 after it was found to expose a worker to a risk of serious illness from silica dust.
SafeWork NSW found that Edstein Creative Pty Ltd of Taree South did not take reasonably practical steps to minimise exposure of a worker to airborne respirable crystalline silica, over a period of six years and 10 months.
Edstein Creative pleaded guilty to the charge in December 2023.
SafeWork NSW commenced proceedings against Edstein Creative in 2021. These were the first proceedings in NSW relating to silica dust exposure under the Work Health and Safety Act.
Edstein Creative was found to have failed to "take adequate actions to minimise the risk of exposure to airborne respirable crystalline silica while undertaking tasks associated with the installation of engineered stone products, including cutting, grinding, drilling and polishing."
SafeWork NSW says the growth in deadly silicosis over the past decade is the reason why NSW and other states are leading the world with a ban on engineered stone from July 1, 2024.
"The upcoming ban on engineered stone is a significant move in the fight against silicosis and will ensure workers across the state are much safer at work," head of SafeWork NSW, Trent Curtin said.
SafeWork NSW has also recently completed two successful prosecutions in relation to crystalline silica dust exposure in the workplace, as well as having a number of matters before the District Court and under active investigation. In 2023:
Silicosis, which is caused by breathing in small particles of silica dust, has devasting effects on the lungs and is becoming increasingly prevalent in the engineered stone industry.
Leading up the the July 1 ban, Cr Curtin said SafeWork inspectors will continue to take "a zero-tolerance approach to workers lives being endangered through exposure to deadly crystalline silica dust.
"These recent prosecutions demonstrate SafeWork's commitment to ensuring that employers who do not take safety seriously will face consequences."
For more information on SafeWork's silica compliance work, visit the SafeWork website.
