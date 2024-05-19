Young Years has a liking for heavy tracks

THE Young Years had never raced on a heavy track until this preparation but has shown a real liking for the conditions, which is why Tuncurry trainer Terry Evans is looking forward to running her at the Taree meeting on Monday.
The four-year-old will contest the Mid Coast Automotive Country Boosted Class 1 Handicap over 1250 metres and will be ridden by one of the trainer's regular jockeys, the vastly experienced Darryl McLellan.
The Young Years had her first run this campaign and also her first run on a heavy track at Tuncurry on February 24, when she easily won a Maiden event on a Heavy 10 surface.
She has since registered a third at Taree and a fourth at Tuncurry, both on heavy tracks.
"She likes it wet and she's a good chance in this race," Evans said. "She's got a bit of a sticky draw out wide, but she should still be able to roll forward from there and be prominent in the run. I'm sure 'Digger' will give her every chance."
Evans is a part-owner of the horse and said her name comes from the late 1980s song Young Years by the rock band Dragon. The Young Years is out of a mare named Imperial Dragon.
Evans also has Robarge, another noted wet-tracker, in at Taree but said he would wait to see how heavy the track was before deciding whether to start her or spare her a potential gut-busting run carrying 60 kilograms.
