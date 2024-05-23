Mikayla's football leadership goal

FOOTBALL has long been Mikayla Worboys' passion.
Life revolved around the game and also her club, the Old Bar Barbarians. However, the 27-year-old is sidelined for at least this year due to a series of concussions and related issues.
She hasn't been lost to the code and has turned to coaching and administration.
Earlier this month Mikayla was named as one of 25 recipients of Northern NSW Football scholarships in the Women's Leadership Program. This was developed to provide female leaders in the football community with education and support to exhibit strong positive influences within football at all levels, according to Northern NSWF.
"The program will provide online and face-to-face learning and networking opportunities for aspiring and established female leaders within football,'' the federation explained in a press release.
"I had to step away from playing this year so I moved into the committee side of things,'' Mikayla said.
"Our president suggested that I apply for the scholarship and I was successful.''
Mikayla's only just started the program but says it's 'really interesting.'
"It involves a lot of different things,'' she said.
"The program is about professional development, supporting women in decision making roles to tap into more extensive ideas and approaches to develop essential leadership qualities.''
She's been involved in online meeting this month and on May 30/31 Mikayla heads to Port Macquarie for a two day conference.
Mikayla describes herself as shy.
"So it's good for me to learn how to break down those barriers and create positive change,'' she said.
"There's a wide variety of women involved and the people running it have so much expertise with Football Australia and Northern NSW. It's really cool.''
Mikayla has been concussed six times playing football and that's led to her retirement.
"I'm still feeling the effects,'' she said.
"I tend to forget things, get dizzy and get headaches. It's not much fun, but football is a big passion of mine and I still want to be involved.''
Mikayla coaches Old Bar's under sevens side while earlier this year she coordinated and ran the club's Mini Tillies program, designed for five- to 11-year-old girls as an introduction to the sport.
"It was a great success and has helped increase our female participation by 36 per cent,'' she said. "Nearly all the kids involved went into our junior grades.''
Mikayla's now looking at starting a program for three- to five-year-olds, again as a pathway to football.
She also co-manages and assists in the coaching of one of Old Bar's open women's sides that play on Friday nights, while her daughter, six-year-old Azalea, plays with the Barbarians.
Mikayla hasn't ruled out playing again and hopes with time off she might get the all-clear, although she will be guided by medical advice.
"I was playing either football or futsal six days a week. The first bad concussion I had was from an indoor game when I was flipped on my head,'' she said.
"Instead of falling like normal people, I tend to land on my head.''
Mikayla hopes the leadership program will assist with her long term goal.
"I want to create a homelessness football program or scholarship for children in our area,'' she said.
"So hopefully I'll emerge (from the program) as a confident and capable leader who can break down barriers and crease positive change with the football community and in my role as a youth homelessness case worker.''
