On the bench with Mick and Gary

WINGHAM rugby league captain-coach Mitch Collins has declared this will definitely be his last season in the position...maybe.
Collins was quizzed on this week's On The Bench segment about his plans for 2025 and beyond. He initially said he would be stepping down as player-coach next year.
However, his stance changed slightly when it was suggested that Wingham should have a host of promising under 18 players moving into grade next year. A number are already working so won't be moving out of the area to attend university or to seek employment. The Tigers could be on the cusp of a successful era.
Collins then said he would weigh up his options regarding the coaching role.
He also has a few things to say about the length of the Group Three season and when it should kick off. There's also a suggestion on how the competition could be extended to 18 rounds.
