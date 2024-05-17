Taree Old Bar Surf Club wraps up a highly successful season

TAREE Old Bar Surf Club members had plenty of reasons to celebrate at the annual presentation held at Old Bar Tavern.
The club enjoyed an increase in membership for last season and voluntary patrol teams provided nearly 2000 hours of service.
"Most importantly, no lives were lost on our beach,'' Old Bar president Jane Lynch said.
As has become customary the presentation celebrated both junior and senior clubs and was attended by more than 100 members.
Under sixes and sevens nippers were awarded trophies and certificates, while all other age groups and award winners received a club shirt emblazoned with the logo of new club sponsors.
Major club award winners were members from many facets of the club.
New member Tara Nurthen was recognised as the winner of the Grant Armstrong Memorial Volunteer of the Year for her work in the new club gym.
Darren Moses was recognised as patroller of the year and Ruby Dunn was the Jeff Vandenburg Memorial Young Patroller of the Year.
"Tara, Darren and Ruby are all such well deserved winners,'' Jane said.
"Tara's support has been instrumental in helping us manage our new gym space, while Darren's recognition is timely. He is a patrol captain and trainer in our club and assists in support operations within the Lower North Coast Branch.
"Ruby is a mentor across our nippers program for so many young kids and it was excellent to see her receive her award in front of the nipper parents and participants."
The female club member of the year went to sporting stalwart Kasey Brown, for her work across patrols.
Tate Muscio, who has risen the ranks in surf life saving from a nipper, to a long-term patrol captain and support operations, all at Taree Old Bar Surf Club, was named the male club member of the year.
"The work of all three of these members, across so many areas of the club has been massive,'' Jane continued.
"A surf club is so diverse, with patrolling, nippers, competition, training and venue hire all areas requiring support, not to mention that our club has been undergoing major capital works.
"Without these members we would cease to function."
Jane was very happy with the turnout and the activities of the day.
"It was great to be able to hold the event at Old Bar Tavern, our new major sponsor," she said.
Jane also used the event to announce five additional sponsors for the upcoming season - Lauder's Real Estate Old Bar, Fab Art, Old Bar Car and Truck repairs, Flow Bar and Old Bar Pharmacy.
While the 2023 season is complete, there will be cause for celebration in June as the club look to officially open their new building works.
"We have been overseeing this project since 2020, through COVID, trade shortages, fire and flood, so it will be a sign of relief to finalise the project," Jane said.
"We're really proud of our new building so we're looking forward to inviting in our life members and the community for the official opening."
Patrols resume in September.
