Budgets - where's the balance?

Budgets - state or federal - leave me flummoxed. I don't envy those journalists who go into lockdown with the budget papers for hours before the curfew is lifted and they can report what they have uncovered.
As a journalist, when dealing with a mountain of paperwork, you know the devil is in the detail. I appreciate it when someone breaks it down for me in English, not budget-speak. So hats off to John Hanscombe who is one of the talented writers presenting The Echidna, a weekday national newsletter presented by ACM, our publisher.
Everyone seemed so excited about the $300 energy rebate for households. I hate to be ungrateful but with my power bill up by 25 per cent, and regularly over $800 a quarter, that's not going to go far. John Hanscombe did the sums for me - $300 divided by a quarter, equals $75 - that's a monthly saving of $25 or a weekly saving of $6.25. John suggests we buy ourselves a sausage roll and a bottle of water with that.
The Betoota Advocate also summed it up nicely with its headline: "Government secures Australia's future by handing $300 directly to the power companies on behalf of households".
Then there's the tax cut - for those that pay tax. Someone earning, say, $70,000 a year will get an annual tax cut of $1429. Divide it by 52, and that's about $27.50 a week. A little better, but it's not going to keep us ahead of inflation.
For the majority, there's little help with rising costs impacting the day to day household budget. Chillingly, St Vincent de Paul Society president Paul Gaetani reported that on any given day, more than half a million households struggle to put food on the table.
Charities are in the thick of it. People have less to give, and the numbers of those in need are rising alarmingly.
Coming up is the Salvation Army Red Shield Appeal, now in its 60th year. The Salvos know Australia is in the grip of a social crisis. "With costs of living - utilities, groceries and everyday essentials - rising disproportionately to wage growth, the average household budget is being stretched to breaking point for thousands of families."
All this when the federal government reports a $9.3 billion surplus - that's when they lose me. That much money and so many struggling.
But I'll end on some "good" news. They tell us inflation will "slow". Inflation, by definition, is an increase in the level of prices of the goods and services that households typically buy. So those prices are still going to increase but at a slower rate. And that's good news?
Have a great weekend and enjoy that sausage roll,
Toni Bell
ACM editor, Manning River Times
