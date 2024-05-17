Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Mid Coast under 17s to tackle Maitland in Northern NSW League Cup

By Staff Reporters
May 17 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mid Coast Football's under 17s youth league squad will tackle the powerful Maitland side in the final of the Northern NSW Women' League Cup at Maitland on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.