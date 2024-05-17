Mid Coast under 17s to tackle Maitland in Northern NSW League Cup

Mid Coast Football's under 17s youth league squad will tackle the powerful Maitland side in the final of the Northern NSW Women' League Cup at Maitland on Sunday.
The cup is played in conjunction with the regular season to provide teams with additional matches.
Mid Coast, coached by Jane Lynch, qualified for the final by accounting for Adamstown 4-2 on Good Friday then beating Broadmeadow in the semi-final played in the school holidays.
Maitland and Mid Coast are unbeaten and played out a 1-1 draw in the main competition earlier this season.
Mid Coast's squad draws players from South West Rocks to Bulahdelah and coach Lynch said this requires great commitment from the players and parents due to the extensive travel. Wet weather has also played havoc in recent weeks.
"We've relied on indoor training venues to prepare for the finals and have been unable to play the last few rounds of the premier youth league due to the weather and ground closures,'' Lynch said.
A round three rescheduled match is due to be played at Taree Zone Field this Sunday, where all other Mid Coast grades will be in action.
However, the 17s will have to postpone this round due to Sunday's final.
Sunday's games at Maitland will feature Maitland and Broadmeadow in first grade, Charlestown and Broadmeadow in reserves and Maitland and Adamstown in under 15s.
Mid Coast under 13s are still in contention, however, are still at the semi final stages due to ground closures.
Sunday's under 17s final kicks off at 12.20pm.
