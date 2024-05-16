Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin surfing contest switched to Sunday

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 17 2024 - 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

SALTWATER Boardriders Club's Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup has been switched from Saturday (May 18) to Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.