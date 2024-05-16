Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin surfing contest switched to Sunday

SALTWATER Boardriders Club's Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup has been switched from Saturday (May 18) to Sunday.
This is due to a poor weather forecast on Saturday, a post on the club's Facebook page explained.
"Same format, same meet time (7am),'' the post continued.
Old Bar Surf Club will be the meeting point for what will be the eighth time the event has been held. Kev Lee is a former club president.
Each year proceeds from the event are donated to the Oncology Unit at Manning Base Hospital, with the club donating $5000 in 2023.
Surfers ride retro boards in the contest. All are supplied for the day by the club.
Each surfer will contest two heats, before the six competitors with the highest combined heat totals will face off in the final. A presentation will be held at the Old Bar Tavern on Sunday afternoon.
The club made the decision to shift the event from October to May in 2022 and boardriedrs president Oscar Scanes said this has paid off.
"'We did hold the event on the October long weekend, but spring isn't a great time for waves on the east coast and each year we were getting pretty poor conditions,'' he explained.
"Both times we've held it in May we've had great waves and we're hoping it'll be the same again this weekend."
