Earthquake off Forster - yes or no?

Surfers at Saltwater Point, off the Mid North Coast on NSW, heard a "big bang" which may or may not have been an earthquake. on Thursday morning, May 16..
The Volcano Discovery website reported: "A possible earthquake might have occurred near Forster, New South Wales, Australia, in the morning of Thursday, May 16, 2024 at around 10.42am local time (GMT +10). Details of the quake (if it is one) are so far unkown until confirmed by a seismic agency, but the event was reported felt. We will update the status of the event on this page as soon as more information becomes available."
The big bang was the talk of the coastal community around Old Bar and Wallabi Point. It sounded like thunder but there was no storm around, witnesses told the Manning River Times. Reports of houses shaking and windows rattling were made on social media.
However, the Earthquake Track and the Geoscience Australia websites reported no new earthquake in NSW recently.
