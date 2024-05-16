Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Whale, hello there

By Staff Reporters
May 17 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the first humpback whales of the season sighted off Sydney earlier this week, an expanded team of specialised rescuers are poised and ready to launch as tens of thousands of majestic humpback whales begin their annual migration along the NSW coastline.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.