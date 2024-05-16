Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal helping those doing it extra tough

The Salvation Army is about to launch their Red Shield Appeal and they are hoping residents will give generously.
The annual fundraiser officially takes place on the weekend of May 25 and 26, but with many in the community doing it extra tough, the Salvos will be starting the charity drive a week early.
Volunteers will be at static collection points in Taree Central from May 16, as well as the Taree service centre and McDonald's north over the weekend, with the addition of Bunnings for the following weekend.
For those who miss the collection points but would still like to contribute, there is also the option of donating online via the digital door knock page, with 90 per cent of all donations being used within the local community.
"It helps us with our Christmas assistance over Christmas when people find it harder to make ends meet and we assist with food and often toys and gifts and things like that," Salvation Army Taree Corps officer, Major Sandy Hogg said.
The traditional door-knock approach has largely become the exception rather than the rule these days with the Salvos finding it more productive to utilise static collection points.
People are so generous and it's really quite a positive experience...- Salvation Army Taree Corps officer, Major Sandy Hogg
Regardless, volunteers are still welcome to join in the campaign with Major Hogg saying "I'm sure we would find a spot for them".
"We would just value anyone who would like to help out, for them to reach out and get in touch either through the website or give us a call and we'd be more than happy to find a place to support us in that way," she said.
"People are so generous and it's really quite a positive experience and sometimes people just need to see the community being generous and doing good because it seems to be harder and harder to find that side of people."
In addition to the collection points, people are welcome to donate online through the digitaldoorknock.salvationarmy.org.au where they can search for Taree; or in person at the Salvation Army store in Pulteney Street, Taree.
