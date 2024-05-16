Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/News

Salvation Army's Red Shield Appeal helping those doing it extra tough

RK
By Rick Kernick
May 16 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Salvation Army is about to launch their Red Shield Appeal and they are hoping residents will give generously.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RK

Rick Kernick

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.