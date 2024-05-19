Sinfonia MNC in concert for 25th anniversary

The Mid North Coast's own symphony orchestra, Sinfonia MNC will present its 25th anniversary concert at the Manning Entertainment Centre (MEC) on Sunday, June 30 at 2pm.
The Taree area is home to percussionist Elizabeth Berry, John Eather (viola) and Carmel Brown (principal violinist) in the more than 40 strong orchestra.
The concert program includes works by Russian composers of the 19th century Rimsky-Korsakov and Borodin, including the Polovtsian Dances.
Also included are well known works by Saint-Saens, Mussorgsky and Faure.
By contrast "Fnugg Blue" is a work by a modern Norwegian composer, with stunning brass solos by Will Jackson, a scholarship holder.
The finale of the concert features the heart-stopping Csardas composed by Vittorio Monti, played by the young violinist Abi French, who also held a Sinfonia scholarship.
"Sinfonia contributes a great deal to community life in the region, by engaging with people of all ages," percussionist Elizabeth Berry said. "Performing live music is an uplifting experience for everyone involved, and also for our audiences."
For John, "Sinfonia is a great social group which keeps me mentally active. I moved from playing violin to viola 20 years ago, which was a real challenge as the instruments are quite different. I also play in the Australian Doctors and NSW Doctors Orchestras."
Carmel said it was "fun and a privilege to lead this group of musicians in my role as principal violinist.
"And great to be working with the young guest soloists, who received Sinfonia sponsorships via the Quaver Fund, and are now working in their professional careers."
Sinfonia MNC was formed in 1999, aiming to broaden community cultural life through music. It has members from teens to seniors, and they come from Gloucester, Tuncurry, Taree, Port Macquarie and Kempsey areas, as well as from the Harrington area.
The orchestra has the full range of instruments and musicians. It presents a colourful, vibrant sound, with strings, brass, woodwind and percussion sections, working to achieve excellence with both modern and classical compositions.
The orchestra has performed on many occasions at venues in Taree, Tuncurry, Gloucester, Wingham, Nabiac, Port Macquarie, Krambach, Beechwood and Laurieton.
The Quaver Foundation is a not for profit community association which accepts gifts from businesses and donors, to fund the scholarships awarded to talented young music students, aged under 25.
When performing, Sinfonia MNC is led by Iain Pole, local to Camden Haven, who writes, arranges, teaches and performs to a high standard. Originally Iain was a bassoonist.
Elizabeth learnt many instruments as a child growing up in Taree, including piano, violin, flute and trumpet as well as percussion. She went on to study at the Conservatorium in Newcastle, and currently works as a high school teacher.
"I'm a teacher of music first and foremost, and love seeing children and adult students grow," she said.
Carmel also grew up in the area and attended a convent school in Sydney where she learnt music. She attended the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and has been teaching music in the years since.
She has played in the Sydney Youth Orchestra, the State Schools and Nepean Orchestras.
Sinfonia is always interested in meeting new members, and in achieving its 25th anniversary, welcomes everyone to the concert on June 30.
Booking details:manning.sales.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/132880
