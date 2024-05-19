Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Sinfonia MNC in concert for 25th anniversary

May 19 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Mid North Coast's own symphony orchestra, Sinfonia MNC will present its 25th anniversary concert at the Manning Entertainment Centre (MEC) on Sunday, June 30 at 2pm.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.