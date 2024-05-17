Tinonee Topics: Historical society plans anniversary celebrations

Next Tuesday, May 21, members of the Tinonee Historical Society will gather at the Tinonee Museum for the monthly meeting which will commence at 9am.
A number of items are on the agenda and include the planning for the upcoming 21st anniversary celebrations later in the year and looking at having the premises spruced up with a new coat of paint.
The work in the garden has been ongoing and it is starting to look great, I just hope we get some nice sunny weather to make things a lot easier with the jobs ahead.
Get well wishes go out to member Barry who is having a few health issues at the moment and has to take a break along with fellow member Ray who is also in the same position. We hope to have them return in the near future.
I trust all mothers, grandmothers and mothers-in-law had a very happy day on their special day on Sunday.
I didn't do anything special but did receive phone calls from daughter Fiona and son Andrew and his family wishing me a happy day - I don't look for presents etc but treasure the personal contact via phone from them in Queensland.
We are hoping to see Andrew and family next month even just for a brief stopover on their way south for a short holiday.
Let's hope Midcoast Council will come to the fore and decide to do repairs on the small stretch of dirt road that is Claxton Street between Hutchinson Street and Cotton Street below the Tinonee Public School.
I travelled this few metres the other day and it was appalling, full of ruts and potholes. Parents use this way after dropping off their children as does the bus service.
Having been a resident of Tinonee for more than 50 years, this road has received very little attention in that time.
It would be great to see it brought up to an acceptable standard and sealed - come on council, give Tinonee residents something for the rates that they pay.
It's disappointing that the Bonnie Wingham Scottish Festival Highland Fair has had to be cancelled due to the weather and unsafe condition of Central Park. I am sure folk will understand the decision.
I am looking forward to attend the Sunday Concert on June 2 commencing at 2pm at the Presbyterian Church, Wingham; I really enjoyed the one last year at the Catholic Church.
