Urgent police appeal to the public

Manning Great Lakes Police District is asking the public for assistance to help locate three men who have outstanding warrants.
The appeals are part of Operation Amarok, which targets dangerous domestic violence offenders.
Mathew McDonald is known to frequent Forster, Tuncurry and Newcastle areas.
Cody Baker is known to frequent the Taree, Johns River, Lansdowne and surrounding areas.
Police also are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Michael Clark, who is known to frequent the Taree area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact either Forster Police on 6555 1299, Taree Police, 5594 8299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.