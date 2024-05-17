Lansdowne Hall art show in its fifth year and growing bigger

At last, after 12 months of working hard on the planning and preparations for the 2024 Lansdowne Community Hall's Art Show is only days away.
I am writing this on Wednesday morning, and it is a busy time for the art show committee who are down at the hall accepting the artwork entries from the artist who are from all over the Manning and Great Lakes and Hastings area.
There are more than 200 entries for this year's show. It is the fifth year growing bigger and getting more popular each year it is held.
The committee will be hanging and displaying the paintings on Thursday and Friday which is going to be huge task.
And on Saturday morning the doors will open for everyone to entre the hall and see our hall come to life with a wonderful variety of colourful and impressive art works.
Please come along and check it out. It is so much better to see these paintings on display than seeing them on a screen.
It is only a gold coin entry fee which also allows you to vote on which paintings you would like to see win as judging is by "People's Choice."
There will be morning tea, lunch, afternoon tea, coffee, cold drinks, and cakes available to purchase. There will also be paintings available for sale.
The show will be open at 10am on Saturday morning, May 18 and officially open at 11pm by MP David Gillespie. Awards will be presented on Sunday, May 19.
The next monthly "open music" day will be held at the Lansdowne Community Hall on Sunday, May 26. Good music, good food, and a good dancing.
The next Lansdowne Community Resilience meeting will be held on Tuesday evening, May 28 at the Lansdowne Community Hall. The meeting will commence at 6.30pm. Everyone is welcome to attend.
The next Lansdowne Community Hall Market will be held on Saturday, June 29.
The Upper Lansdowne Memorial Hall is holding its centenary celebrations on Saturday, August 9, 2025.
They are asking if anyone has any early photos of the valley, early maps, old school paraphernalia or newspaper articles to contact their centenary subcommittee.
They are also interested in photos and stories of any of the early pioneering families from the valley.
They are able to copy any items you have and return the original documents to you. Their committee would appreciate these items as soon as possible so they can start organising their centenary.
You can contact Gloria Crittenden by Messenger or phone 02 6556 9137.
Another fantastic afternoon of entertainment is promised when Benji and The Saltwater Sound System and Robyn Martin Band are combining forces for a great outside concert (weather permitting) at the Upper Lansdowne Hall with a six-piece band in tow, including an incredible line up of musicians.
Robyn Martin will open the shows with a sound and stories that are distinctly Australian. Her music traverses a wide terrain from deep pocket soul, mixed with heartwarming, thought provoking folk sensibilities, to the occasional banjo driven hoedown singalong and a sprinkle of grungy angst rock.
As the saying goes, a dash of salt brings out the best in everything and when it comes to music it does not get more apertising than Benji and The Saltwater Sound System.
Both bands will be accompanied by an impressive lineup of musicians including Al Dumbrell (Caravana Sun) and David Ross Macdonald (The Waifs) on drums, Mick Elderfield on sax, Nick Keeling (Casual Projects, Mustard Courage) on keys trombone, Jono Dalimore on guitar, Sam Martin (Mikelangelo and The Black Sea Gentlemen) on bass, plus Ben Fowler on guitar and Robyn Martin on bass and guitar.
Martin has recently released her debut album. The hard-hitting title track 'Milk and Honey' is making waves with its spectacular film clip by Andrew Robinson.
The film features Djinama Yilaga, Intergenerational Yuin Choir, British Nuclear Bomb Test survivor Nanna Sue Coleman-Haseldine, and the spectacular landscape of Googatha, Wirunga and Arrernte Country (SA and NT).
This is going to a concert you will not want to miss. It will be held on Sunday, July 21commencing at 2.30pm.
