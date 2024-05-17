Mid Coast ready to face New Lambton's A-League stars

MID Coast Football coach Mandi Langlar wishes last weekend's deferred Northern NSW Women's Premier League clash against New Lambton had gone ahead.
The game was yet another victim of the wet weather, adding to the list of wet weather matches that Mid Coast has to play.
Mid Coast will host New Lambton on Sunday at Taree Zone Field in a game postponed from March.
"New Lambton have their Newcastle Jets A-League players available this week, so it's a shame last weekend's game didn't go ahead,'' Langlar said.
Newcastle players Lauren Allan and Cass Davis will both be making their first appearances for New Lambton on Sunday.
"They'll obviously add a bit of starch to New Lambton and a lot of flair. We'll have to be on our best behaviour to slow them down and stop the service up to the likes of Tara Andrews,'' Langlar said.
"But I'm confident that if we can get back into the style we were playing before the (rain-enforced) break then we'll make them earn everything they get.
"The girls are keen - we're off the bottom of the table now and they want to keep the momentum going. We're on the improve and I don't know if there are a lot of other teams in the league that can say that.''
Langlar added playing against footballers the quality of Allan and Davis is part of the experience her young squad gets in the premier league.
Mid Coast hasn't played in a fortnight due to the weather but was able to have a training run in Port Macquarie earlier this week. Langlar was hoping to arrange another session before Sunday.
"We've had a break now and we want to get back into it,'' she said.
"And we don't want another weekend off.''
Langlar explained last week the logistical problems Mid Coast has in trying to arrange catch-up games.
Mid Coast is the only club in the league not based in the Newcastle-Hunter area, so playing postponed matches mid-week is difficult due to the travel involved. The club draws players from Pacific Palms to the Coffs Harbour area.
"It's not like we only have to drive over a couple of suburbs, like the Newcastle clubs,'' Langlar said.
This means the matches usually have to be played on the one weekend, playing on Saturday and backing up again on Sunday.
