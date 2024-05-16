Old Bar Pirates happy to play on the June long weekend

OLD Bar Pirates would consider playing a deferred Group Three Rugby League game on the June long weekend if it helped ease the backlog of fixtures, co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
The Pirates are due to play Taree City in a game deferred from the second week due to rain and the closure of the Jack Neal Oval.
However, at the time of going to press there was no guarantee the match would proceed if there's further rain.
"We're happy to play the June long weekend if need be,'' Henry said.
"Everyone likes their weekends off, but we have something like four in the draw this year and that's plenty.''
The Pirates have a home game against last year's grand final opponents, Port Sharks, to re-schedule after that match was postponed from last weekend.
No matches are planned in any grade in Group Three on the June long weekend.
Wingham treasurer Craig Martin confirmed the Tigers are trying to schedule the deferred fixture against Forster-Tuncurry for June 8, the Saturday of the long weekend.
Group Three chief executive Mal Drury said earlier this week that no decision has yet been made as to whether games would be played on the long weekend.
He said some clubs seem willing to play but others are against.
