Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Old Bar Pirates happy to play on the June long weekend

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 16 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLD Bar Pirates would consider playing a deferred Group Three Rugby League game on the June long weekend if it helped ease the backlog of fixtures, co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.