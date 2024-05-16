New pivot a plus for defending premiers

OLD Bar Pirates have bolstered their halves depth with the signing of an under 19 player, Eli Bijl-Kakoi from Queensland Cup rugby league side Norths Devils.
"He's friends with the Kiwi boys who are playing with us this year,'' Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry said.
"He's shown a bit of promise in his first few training sessions since he's been here and he's an out-and-out half or five-eighth, which is good.''
Henry admits the Pirates were thin in the halves due to injury or the loss of players from last season, so the acquisition is timely. Bijl-Kakoi will be in the squad to take on Taree City on Saturday at Taree, with the game deferred from round two when the Jack Neal Oval was closed.
The Pirates will give utility player Drey Mercy another week before giving him a start. Mercy was a member of the club's 2021 side and played in the 2020 premiership winning under 18s. He moved to Sydney and has played in the South Sydney juniors since.
"He had a shoulder operation so we won't rush him back,'' Henry said.
"We'll give him one more week and see how he is, we might even ease him back through the halves.''
Mercy can play a variety of backline positions and also in the back row. As Henry noted: "He's a stout defender."
He's also a club junior, meaning he won't incur a heavy loading in the NSW Rugby League player points system clubs must adhere to
The Pirates will be without prop Jared Wooster, who is unavailable this weekend, but otherwise will be at full strength, Henry said.
"We just want a game,'' Henry said.
The Pirates haven't played since the opening round win over Wauchope.
As has been the case with most clubs in recent weeks, the Pirates haven't had the opportunity to train on a field due to the closed grounds.
Meanwhile, Wauchope will host Macleay Valley in the other Group Three deferred game scheduled for tomorrow.
The Blues lost to Old Bar at Old Bar in the opening round before accounting for Port City in the second round. Macleay downed Forster-Tuncurry in week one but were beaten by Wingham in the second round.
There will be a full round of under 18 games on Sunday at Lake Cathie. Matches will start at 11am when Forster-Tuncurry plays Wauchope. Macleay plays Port City at 12.15 while premiers Port Sharks and Old Bar clash at 1.30.
Lake Cathie and Wingham conclude the day at 12.45.
Taree City has the bye.
This weekend was to be free for first and reserve grades and women's league tag in the Group Three draw.
Round four will be played next weekend.
Clubs have yet to determine when matches postponed from May 11 and 12 are played.
