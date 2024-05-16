Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

New pivot a plus for defending premiers

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 17 2024 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

OLD Bar Pirates have bolstered their halves depth with the signing of an under 19 player, Eli Bijl-Kakoi from Queensland Cup rugby league side Norths Devils.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.