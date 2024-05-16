Clunky Taree City Bulls look to improve

TAREE City captain-coach Christian Hazard fears it could be groundhog day for his side when they meet premiers Old Bar in the postponed Group Three Rugby League game at the Jack Neal Oval on Saturday.
This will be Taree's first match since the opening round on April 28, after matches against Old Bar and Port City were put back due to wet weather and closed fields. Old Bar is in the same position, with encounters against the Bulls and Port Sharks on hold.
The Bulls haven't trained on a field since before the first round. Hazard said his side was 'clunky' at times in the 16-4 loss to the Sharks and he expects similar problems against the Pirates due to their lack of time on the training paddock.
"But I guess all the clubs are in the same boat,'' Hazard said.
The Bulls had an indoor session at a facility at Chatham High earlier this week and have alternated training between the school and the gym while their regular training venues have been closed.
"We're doing as much as we can when we can't get a field. We were clunky in round one and hopefully we'll be able to fix that up a bit this week,'' Hazard said.
Not surprisingly, the Bulls have no fitness concerns going into the encounter, with round one casualties Jake Hazard and Toby De Stefano both expected to be right for what is expected to be a tough game. Hazard understands the Neal Oval is in reasonable condition after improved weather this week.
"We should be right to get a game this week as long as we don't get more rain,'' he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.