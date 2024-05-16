Amaya's ambition to again make national swimming championships

TAREE swimmer Amaya Cross is preparing for what will be a busy short course season this winter, but has set her goal for next summer.
Her first major short course meet will be the Swimming North Coast southern titles at Forster on June 1 and 2. Short course events are held over winter in 25 metre pools.
The soon-to-be 14-year-old warmed up for the short course season when winning four events in Macksville. Amaya took out the girls' 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 50m breaststroke and the 50m free. She was second in the 50m butterfly and third in the 50m backstroke, setting personal best times in all events.
Amaya is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sport Award winner for this week, earning a $50 voucher from Iguana, which is timely with her birthday coming around soon.
She is coming off a successful long course season, where one meet stood out.
"The nationals was the highlight,'' the Taree Torpedoes swimmer said.
Amaya qualified for four events in the under 13 girls' division at the Australian Age Championships held at the Gold Coast in April. This is the youngest age group contested at national-level, so it was her debut.
"It was epic, so cool, a great experience,'' Amaya continued.
She said her 50 metre freestyle was her best result. Now she's determined to go back next season.
"I'll be in 14s so it will be a step up in age group,'' she said.
"That means the qualifying times will get a bit quicker, but I reckon I can do it.''
Amaya was scheduled for a brief break between seasons, but that's not how it worked out.
"I was supposed to have two weeks off, but I had school carnivals, so that didn't really happen,'' she said.
Amaya's now in full training at the Manning Aquatic Leisure Centre. She said her program varies, depending on whether she has a meet pending, but she usually has six to eight sessions a week under coach Kim Smith.
Amaya nominated breaststroke and freestyle as her preferred strokes.
She explained there's a fair bit of difference between long course and short course events.
"There's more turning in short course and I think it's a little bit easier,'' she said.
"I like them both, but I prefer long course.''
The long course season will start in spring. As was the case in the transition to short course, Amaya said she'll keep training without a break.
Churning up and down a pool a couple of times a day almost 12 months a year isn't for everyone. But Amaya says she never tires of swimming, whether it be training or competition.
"No way. I love it,'' she said with a big smile.
