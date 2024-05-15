Rugby clubs raise $2535 for Hughes Foundation on Dan Aldridge Cup day

MANNING Ratz and Wallamba rugby clubs raised $2535 for the Mark Hughes Foundation on Dan Aldridge Cup day played on Saturday, May 4 at Taree Rugby Park.
The clubs will play for the cup annually, with Wallamba to host the 2025 match. Dan played for both clubs.
Dan died in December 2023, aged 46, after a battle with brain cancer and the Ratz and Bulls decided to honour his memory by playing for the cup each year. Fund raising for the Mark Hughes Foundation was held in conjunction with the May 4 fixtures.
The foundation raises funds for research into finding a cure for the disease. It was started by Hughes, a former Newcastle Knights NRL star, and his wife Kirralee, after he was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2014.
Lower North Coast Rugby Union resumes this weekend after the break for the representative fixtures between the southern and northern zone teams played at Grafton last Saturday.
