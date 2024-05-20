Youth-based committee delivers biggest Wingham Beef Week yet

While organisers of events often say their latest happening was "the biggest yet", in the case of Wingham Beef Week, 2024 was the biggest year it has ever been.
Entries in the unled competition, the competition for beef producers, were up almost 250 per cent to previous years, Wingham Beef Week president, Joshua Gilbert said.
"(It was) a massive uplift this year, and hopefully something we can add to next year as well."
In total, there were in excess of 420 participants this year for the week-long event, and 120 feeder school students participated in the primary education day.
"We had almost 250 head of cattle across each of the different competitions during the week," Joshua said.
For the first year in Wingham Beef Week's 37-year history, the leadership roles in the organising committee were held by young people, as might be fitting for an event that has grown to be an educational program for school students on all facets of the beef industry.
Joining him on the committee are an 18-year-old vice president, a 25-year-old secretary, and a treasurer around the same age.
While, of course, the focus of the week for the students is education, this year the committee also organised some new fun-filled activities for the youngsters. One of these was a Young Farmers Challenge.
"We made them re-enact things that you do on the farm," Joshua explained.
"So they had to get out of a swag, eat a weetbix, they had to move a tractor tyre, build some yards, hop on some hobby horses and round up a fake cow, come back and eat a Sao; all a bit of fun."
Another new addition to the program was a trivia night, which reportedly "went down really well".
"I think we've found a good balance between embracing the tradition of what Wingham Beef Week's always been about - that real educational aspect and providing the opportunity for producers to show off what they're doing, while at the same time kind of adding a bit more fun to the week as well."
The school steer hoof and hook competition is the one every school wants to win.
This year, the honour in the led (hoof) went to Walcha High School, while Gloucester won the big one, the carcase competition (hook).
Other results were as follows:
Paraders:
