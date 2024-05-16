Quality education for every student Advertising Feature

Catholic Schools such as St Clares High School, Taree, ensure each and every student is known and receives a quality education in a supportive environment. Picture supplied

Catholic Schools Week 2024 runs from May 20 - May 25, celebrating what makes our Catholic Schools great and raising awareness of the many opportunities Catholic schools provide through faith-based education.

Catholic Diocese of Maitland-Newcastle make a profound difference in the lives of young people, their families, and the communities we serve.

The Diocese operates 58 schools; with more than 5,000 dedicated staff, educating over 20,000 students across the communities of Newcastle, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Port Stephens, the Manning Valley and Upper Hunter Valley regions.

Local Manning / Great Lakes area Catholic schools include Holy Name Primary School, Forster, St Joseph's Primary School, Taree, St Joseph's Primary School, Wingham, St Joseph's Primary School, Gloucester and St Joseph's Primary School, Bulahdelah, all feeding into St Clare's High School, Taree.

Catholic Schools ensure each and every student is known and receives a quality education in a supportive environment.

Each student has the opportunity to grow academically, spiritually, physically and emotionally.

The Catholic school family welcomes all who seek the lifelong value of a Catholic education and strives to help every child reach their potential.

"We cater for a range of learning needs and endeavour to support each individual in their learning journey. We aim for our graduates to live prosperous, purposeful lives, who aspire to make meaningful contributions to their community," a spokesperson said.

"Our dedicated teachers and learning support staff deliver high-quality education supported by modern technology across a broad range of subjects, where students are invited to discover and develop their individual skills, talents and abilities."

Along with a challenging academic curriculum, students can apply their unique skills and interests in a variety of co-curricular pursuits. Some of these include social justice initiatives, STEM, music, drama, visual arts, debating, public speaking and representative sport.

Catholic Schools students enjoy excellent facilities, such as state-of-the-art learning hubs and libraries, sporting spaces, STEM laboratories and workshops, theatres, industrial kitchens and cafés in the secondary schools for those studying the Vocational Education and Training (VET) courses.

Catholic Schools Week recognises and celebrates the distinctive qualities of Catholic education. It provides an opportunity for the schools to not only showcase their rich and vibrant Catholic identity but to affirm their integral role within their local communities, highlighting the multitude of learning and faith experiences that occur every day.

With many activities happening throughout this period, contact your local school to make sure you don't miss out on the chance to see why so many families choose Catholic education for their child's school journey.