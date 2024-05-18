Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Fresh water turtle hatchlings a major success for breeding program

By Staff Reporters
May 18 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Conservation organisation Aussie Ark is celebrating the hatching of eggs from all three species of its endangered freshwater turtles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.