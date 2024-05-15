Manning River Times
Swift parrot found and released in Great Lakes

By Staff Reporters
May 15 2024 - 12:00pm
FAWNA, BirdLife Australia and MidCoast Council have worked closely together to look after a critically endangered swift parrot and release it back into the wild.

