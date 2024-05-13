Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Strong showing by southern squads in representative rugby union trials

MM
By Mick McDonald
May 14 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

LOWER North Coast rugby union players should figure prominently in Mid North Coast rugby teams to play in the Country Championships in Tamworth next month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.