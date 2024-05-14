Tastes and tales day kicks off festival of stories

The MidCoast Festival of Stories is underway and one of the first events was Saturday's "Tastes and Tales" day at Taree Universities Campus
The festival, running through to May 26, will provide an opportunity for storytellers of all ages to share their tales and learn new skills and techniques.
"Tastes and Tales" celebrated our community's diverse cultural backgrounds through food. During the day guests presented a family recipe and described their special connection to this recipe. Audiences were invited to interact with the presenters and share their own memories.
The two-week Festival of Stories" includes a variety of different attractions. Express your creativity through song writing, illustration, dance and poetry workshops. Share a story behind a cherished cooking recipe. Join local authors and industry creatives to hear stories of inspiration and gain insights into the writing scene, including headline events from the prestigious Sydney Writers Festival.
MidCoast Council's manager libraries, community and cultural services, Alex Mills, said workshops and events are completely free of charge, allowing all participants to unleash their creativity.
"We'll be in schools, libraries and campuses all around the region, and the Tales, Twists and Turns day at Forster Civic Centre on May 18 is sure to be a highlight," he said.
For more information and a detailed list of all the events go to library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/mcfos
