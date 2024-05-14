Taree's 'regen ag' gathering your chance to hear from the practitioners

Landholders, large and small, who are keen to hear directly from practitioners of sustainable farming methods will have an opportunity to do so at a gathering later this month in Taree.
The Mid-Coast Regenerative Agriculture Community Gathering will take place on Sunday, May 26 at Club Taree from 9am to 4pm.
Designed to educate and connect people interested in 'regen ag' and explain why there is a growing demand for sustainable food production.
It's a great chance to discover why 'regen ag' is so popular with farmers and food consumers alike with plenty of inspiration on offer from a range of regen ag advisors and farmers sharing their stories.
Each speaker will explain their own development and 'the why' of their business and how this impacts their principles and practices on farm
According to the organisers Hunter Local Land Services it's all about starting to Regenerate your WHY as you learn how to build resilience and regeneration into your farm business recovery plan, funded through the Early Needs Recovery Program.
It is also about planning for recovery, resilience and regeneration through practices including improved soil health and biodiversity, reducing chemical inputs, promoting sustainable grazing, and boosting profit margins.
Guest speakers include:
The day that includes lunch and refreshments cost s $30 per person.
For more information contact: Hannah Botta, hannah,botta@lls.nsw.gov.au or 0477 327 405
This event will be the third in a series of 'regen ag' events Hunter LLS has held the first was held last year at Timor in the Upper Hunter where Upper Hunter Sustainable Group president Byron Hubbard of Balarang was one of the guest speakers.
The second event, also staged last year, was held at Tocal College, Paterson where leading soil scientist Christine Jones spoke.
A fourth field day is now being planned for Cassilis in the Upper Hunter in August.
