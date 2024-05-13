Taree fire station 'open day' declared a success despite the rain

Taree fire station held their annual open day on the weekend, connecting with the community and teaching fire safety.
About 150 visitors made their way through the station on Saturday, May 11, inspecting the fire trucks, equipment, and learning a bit about keeping their homes safe over winter.
According to Taree Fire Station commander, Peter Willard, the open day drew plenty of visitors and was a great success.
"Despite the very poor weather we were really thankful for the large turnout from the people of Taree that came to visit their local fire station and chat with fire fighters," he said.
"My crew really enjoyed the opportunity to mix with their community and we really appreciated them putting up with the weather and coming in."
For the children, the chance to see and explore fire trucks up close was a treat, as were the water propelled mini fire trucks and show bags.
With the kids more than entertained, it gave firefighters the opportunity to talk to parents about home fire safety, especially during the winter months.
"The kids love it, there's always a lot of kids and that brings their parents in and gives us the opportunity to talk to the parents about fire safety," cmdr Willard said.
