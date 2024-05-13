Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Photos

Photos and winners | 2024 Elder's Olympics in Kempsey

Ellie Chamberlain
By Ellie Chamberlain
May 13 2024 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kempsey hosted more than 400 elders for the annual NSW Elder's Olympics for a day of connection, competition and celebration.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellie Chamberlain

Ellie Chamberlain

Journalist

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.