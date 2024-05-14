Manning students awarded public education scholarships

Five Manning students received scholarships at the 2024 Proudly Public Awards night at Sydney Town Hall.
They are among more than 300 public school students and educators from across Australia to receive scholarships administered by the Public Education Foundation in 2024.
Since the launch of PEF's scholarships program in 2009, 3218 students and more than 120 educators have been supported with more than $10 million in life-changing scholarships administered by the foundation.
The local award winners were:
Department of Education Secretary Murat Dizdar said the scholarships could be a game changer for many students and change their life trajectory.
"I am proud of our students, teachers and leaders who have won scholarships and I look forward to seeing the scholarship recipients go on to achieve outstanding educational outcomes."
Public Education Foundation (PEF) CEO David Riordan further emphasised that the awards celebrated scholarships that had the potential to "change lives".
The Public Education Foundation is a charity dedicated to enhancing the value and reputation of public education by providing scholarships to its students, teachers and principals.
For a full list of scholarship recipients visit: https://www.publiceducationfoundation.org.au/proudly-public-awards-ceremonies/.
