Council brings Old Bar community up-to-date

Council's Community Consultation
As is typical of Old Bar, there was a good attendance last week at the MidCoast Council Community Conversation.
Our mayor and six councillors were in attendance. council staff were very informative and laid out the position regarding funding shortfalls, particularly in regard to road and bridge maintenance and construction.
A comparison with a number of other councils highlighted the stark differences when comparing land area, road lengths and population.
Of particular interest to those attending, apart from roads, was the draft Old Bar Park master plan that aims to improve the safety, visual amenity and usability of the space.
Although the plan was developed using community feedback from stage one of the Old Bar Park master plan engagement from August to October last year, some sticking points remain, particularly the proposal to construct a street behind the houses from near the tennis courts down to the beach area. Council staff have undertaken to consult with all of the directly affected residents in this area.
During the initial consultation, council heard from a wide range of community members including 334 people at pop-ups, 554 local children from Old Bar public and preschool, 231 survey responses and seven stakeholder meetings with local community groups about what they wanted in the Old Bar Park master plan.
Based on this community feedback, the plan includes an upgraded skate park and pump track, a range of sporting upgrades, a fenced off-leash dog park, an amphitheatre, more natural shade, a shared path with solar lights and a public art trail, walking tracks, an accessible viewing platform, and an area for a war memorial.
The road layout and parking have been amended to improve access to the park and surrounding areas, as well as improve the safety, stormwater management and usability of the park.
Projects in the plan will be funded by future grants which can be applied for by both council and community groups. The draft master plan can still be commented on until Sunday, May 27 at www.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/old-bar-park-master-plan
At the consultation, staff undertook to provide various links to attendees concerning issues raised at the meeting.
You can view a number of current projects and exhibitions on the Have Your Say site here haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/midcoast-community-strategic-plan , including the exhibition of the draft delivery program 2022-2026 and operational plan 2024-25, and the draft Local Environmental Plan.
Following the success of the inaugural event, the next Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association business networking lunch will be held at the Village Cafe next Thursday, May 23 from 12.30pm.
All members of the association, as well as any business owner who hasn't yet joined, are welcome to attend. $25 per head includes a light lunch and there will be a lucky door prize. RSVP by Monday, May 20 to obmp.com.au and advise any dietary requirements.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-ranch will hold its next morning tea on Tuesday, May 28 from 11.30am at Club Old Bar.
Members, auxiliary and their families are most welcome but please RSVP regarding attendance.
A range of other activities is on the calendar, all designed to promote wellbeing and provide social inclusion. These include putt putt golf, archery, darts, meat raffles at Club Old Bar and Old Bar Tavern, a trivia night and golf. All these events are family friendly.
