Constant rain a worry but the state under 14 championships went ahead

DESPITE torrential rain on Saturday, the state under 14 boy's hockey championships played at the Taree Hockey Centre went ahead as programmed.
All matches were played on the association's three turf fields. A total of 32 teams were involved in the three day championship across four divisions.
"We were lucky that we were able to push on, especially during Saturday morning when the rain was particularly heavy,'' Manning Hockey's Michelle Clark said.
"The water was starting to hold a bit on the Allan Taylor Field, but not enough to force us to postpone any games.''
Michelle said the Terry Launders Field (TLF) and the association's third turf "held up beautifully" in the conditions.
"We're so lucky to have three all weather surface fields,'' she added.
"We're one of just a handful of associations across NSW to have three turf fields.''
Michelle added that the association's clubhouse and grandstand facilities ensured there was adequate cover for spectators and officials, despite the almost constant rain on Friday and Saturday.
Manning under 14 girls head to the state championships in Wagga this weekend while the association's open men's and women's teams play at the state titles in Newcastle during the June long weekend.
