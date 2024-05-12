Saltwater Boardriders to conduct Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup

SALTWATER Boardriders Club will once again challenge surfers to master the boards of yesteryear in the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup on Saturday, May 18.
This year marks the eighth edition of the annual event which is held in memory of club legend Kev Lee, who died of leukaemia in 2013. Saltwater Boardriders Club president, Oscar Scanes, said the Kev Lee had become something of a tradition and the club looked forward to hosting it every year.
"'We love putting on this event," Mr Scanes said.
'It's a great day dedicated to a great bloke and we're stoked we get to bring everyone together to test themselves on the boards, share a laugh and some waves, and raise funds for a really good cause."
Each year proceeds from the event are donated to the Oncology Unit at Manning Base Hospital, with the club donating $5000 in 2023.
The club made the decision to shift the event from October to May in 2022 and Mr Scanes said this has paid off.
"'We did hold the event on the October long weekend, but spring isn't a great time for waves on the east coast and each year we were getting pretty poor conditions,'' he explained.
'Both times we've held it in May we've had great waves and we're hoping it'll be the same again this year."
Entries for the Kev Lee Memorial Single Fin Cup are open at https://saltwaterboardriders.wufoo.com/forms/w1gv30910596tlt/
The event will kick off at Old Bar Surf Club at 7am, with a call to be made on the location based on conditions.
Each surfer will contest two heats, before the six competitors with the highest combined heat totals will face off in the final.
All boards will be supplied on the day and a presentation will be held afterwards at the Old Bar Tavern.
For all inquiries, call Oscar Scanes on 0402 996 413.
