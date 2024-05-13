Manning Hockey fields two teams in state under 14 championships

THE depth in Manning Hockey's junior grades came to the fore with the association fielding two sides in the state under 14 championships held at Taree Hockey Centre.
Manning had teams in divisions one and four.
"We knew our number one team was going to be up against some tough competition and that proved to be the case,'' Manning Hockey's Michelle Clark said.
"They finished sixth in their pool and played off in relegation, where they had a 2-2 draw.''
Hockey NSW will now determine whether Manning stays in division one next year.
"We don't know the official rankings just yet,'' Michelle said.
"When a side is on the edge like that NSW Hockey will sometimes allow the coaches to make the call whether to stay in division one or drop down.''
The division four squad had a successful campaign.
"They had a couple of losses by one goal and that was the difference,'' Michelle said.
"They had to win their last game by one goal to go into the final. They eventually came third in their division.''
Michelle said this could be the first year the association has fielded two sides at state level.
Manning Hockey's senior and junior competitions will resume this weekend, along with the Mid North Coast Hockey League involving teams from the Manning and Hastings.
