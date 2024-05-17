Taree greyhound Super Track could be racing in six weeks

MID North Coast Greyhound Club could be racing at the revamped Taree Super Track in six weeks, board member John Thomas from Taree said.
However, he said this comes with a caveat.
"We need some luck with the weather, because the rain's holding us up,'' Mr Thomas said.
Work started early last October and initially Greyhound Racing NSW hoped to be racing by January or February.
"The rain has stuffed us,'' Mr Thomas said. "We can't get on the track because it's too wet.
"It's about three quarters finished. All the boxes and catching pens are in place. All we're waiting on now is to fit the railings and the arm (lure) and we can start trials.''
He hopes trials will begin in four weeks and there's a chance the first meeting could be held a fortnight later.
The new track will have a loam surface, replacing the former grass track. The circumference will be 474.9, increasing by 462 metres while there'll be three new starts, 300m, 400m and 525m.
Mr Thomas is the Taree representative on the Mid North Coast Greyhound Racing board which was formed earlier this year. Wauchope and Kempsey clubs also have delegates while two board independent members will be appointed by Greyhound Racing NSW.
The Wauchope and Kempsey tracks will stay open but won't hold registered meetings.
"Trainers can use the tracks for trials,'' Mr Thomas explained.
Taree, Wauchope and Kempsey clubs will have social committees, however, the sport's governance on the Mid North Coast will be controlled by the MNC board.
"We will still run the Wauchope Cup, Kempsey Cup and Taree Cup, with all the meetings held at Taree,'' Mr Thomas said.
Greyhound Racing NSW said previously one meeting a week would be held on the Super Track and this could increase. Lighting has been installed to conduct twilight or night racing.
A trainer, Mr Thomas said the new facility will be a huge boost for the industry here.
