Manning River Times
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Scholarship opens doors for high school recipient

By Staff Reporters
May 14 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For Chatham High School student Akira Watton, receiving the Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship is a game-changer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.