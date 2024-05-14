Scholarship opens doors for high school recipient

For Chatham High School student Akira Watton, receiving the Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarship is a game-changer.
"It opens doors for my future and what I wish to become," she said.
Fellow Chatham High student, Matilda Scott has also a scholarship recipient.
The scholarships are awarded to students at the start of Year 9, and, at the end of Year 10, the recipients are invited to reapply for another two years of support.
The four years of scholarship support is valued at more than $20,000.
"My scholarship means the world to me as it is about the recognition and opportunity it brings. It shows that my hard work and dedication have paid off," Akira said.
"I am a proud Aboriginal student in the high achiever's class.
"I have the desire and ability to go to university. I am looking to use my strong skills in maths and science to pursue studies in a medical field.
"With this scholarship, I can pursue my dreams. It's a stepping stone towards achieving my goals and making a difference."
Harding Miller scholarships are provided to female students who show high academic potential and who are currently experiencing low socioeconomic circumstances.
Our scholars are also paired with a volunteer coach who provides them with mentorship throughout the year. This support can often be the difference between continuing education or dropping out for an uncertain future- Harding Miller Education Foundation chief operations officer Caroline Hill
Each scholarship recipient receives a new laptop, high-speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring, online homework assistance, prepaid expense cards to cover school essentials such as textbooks and excursions, as well as study skills resources and a personal coach to guide them over the four years of the scholarship.
Harding Miller Education Foundation chief operations officer Caroline Hill said the foundation is proud to be providing vital support to help promising young girls reach their full potential.
"Our scholarship recipients are bright, talented, and engaged but don't currently have the resources they need to make the most of their educational opportunities. The scholarship provides them with tangible items and practical things that give these young women a hand to complete their high-school education and take advantage of tertiary opportunities."
The scholarships offer more than just a financial boost, Caroline said. "Our scholars are also paired with a volunteer coach who provides them with mentorship throughout the year. This support can often be the difference between continuing education or dropping out for an uncertain future."
Since its launch in 2015, Harding Miller has supported more than 1200 scholarship recipients in more than 350 public Australian high schools.
Applications for scholarships for 2025 will open from July 15 to September 18, 2024. To find out more information, get involved, or support the Harding Miller Education Foundation, visit www.hardingmillereducationfoundation.org.au.
