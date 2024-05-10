Manning Dragon Boat Club's Learn2Paddle program to start

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club's next Learn2Paddle Program will start on Saturday, May 11.
The session runs from 8.30am to 9.30am and will continue for three more Saturdays in case anyone misses the first week.
With Wendy Orman, head coach, up the front giving gentle guidance and Jo Harris, an experienced coach and sweeps up the back steering the boat and keeping everyone safe, new paddlers can try out the sport with the team.
New paddlers will enjoy being part of the team and will have the following three Saturdays to learn all about the different levels of paddling and the different drills the team perform during their regular training sessions.
The club had success at the recent Kalang Regatta at Urunga.
Two weeks of dedicated training towards the 7.5km (sometimes dubbed the marathon) the Manning Dragons put their hard work and long and strong strokes into action. Out of the massive 14 crews the Dragons finished fourth (by one second) in a time of 40.22.
On day two the mixed 20s were third and had one of their new sweeps successful in achieving their Level 3 Accreditation.
Women's and men's 10s crews were both winners and the open 10s crew finished second despite incurring a five second penalty for begin a little too keen to start.
More information is provided on the Manning River Dragon Boat Club website: https://www.mrdbc.com.au/ , Facebook and Instagram. MRDBC are keen to let everyone know that if there are keen padders-to-be just waiting to give it a try don't hold back - make the call.
Community members are encouraged to contact Sandie Kyle, club registrar, on 040 211 4645, or Wendy on 0407 543 813 to have a chat and find out more about the sport.
