Manning River Timessport
Manning River Times' complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Manning Dragon Boat Club's Learn2Paddle program to start

By Staff Reporters
May 10 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MANNING River Dragon Boat Club's next Learn2Paddle Program will start on Saturday, May 11.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.